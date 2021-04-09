No platform tickets at these railway stations in Mumbai

Central Railway stops sale of platform tickets in six railway stations in Mumbai

Central Railway chief spokesperson Shivaji Sutar said besides Mumbai CSMT, they have stopped issuing platform tickets at LTT, Kalyan, Thane, Dadar and Panvel

PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 09 2021, 13:43 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2021, 14:35 ist
Passengers walk with their luggage outside Lokmanya Tilak Terminus railway complex to catch a train amidst rising Covid-19 coronavirus cases Mumbai. Credit: AFP File Photo

The Central Railway has stopped the sale of platform tickets at its six long-distance train stations, including Mumbai CSMT, from immediate effect to avoid unnecessary rush in view of Covid-19, an official said on Friday.

Central Railway chief spokesperson Shivaji Sutar said besides Mumbai CSMT, they have stopped issuing platform tickets at LTT, Kalyan, Thane, Dadar and Panvel stations from where long-distance trains operate.

He said the decision has been taken to avoid unnecessary rush at these stations.

"The decision has been taken to avoid unnecessary crowding and ensuring social distancing at stations during the current summer rush," Sutar said.

Earlier last month, the Central Railway had increased the price of platform tickets to Rs 50 from 10 at some key stations in Maharashtra to avoid crowding in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mumbai
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Maharashtra
Central Railway

