Clear picture yet to emerge in Maharashtra Panchayat polls

A clear picture is yet to emerge in the elections to 7,751 Gram Panchayats in Maharashtra with the ruling BJP-Babasahebanchi Shiv Sena and the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi claiming victories.

Leaders of the BJP-BSS alliance claimed that it has won around 4,000-plus seats.

“According to the information so far, the BJP has got around 3,000 seats and the BSS around 1,000 seats,” state BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule said.

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena group and Congress, however, have dismissed the claims.