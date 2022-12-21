Clear picture yet to emerge in Maharashtra Panchayat polls

Maharashtra Panchayat polls: No clear picture yet

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose
  • Dec 21 2022, 02:07 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2022, 02:07 ist
Elections took place in 7,751 Gram Panchayats in Maharashtra. Credit: PTI File Photo

A clear picture is yet to emerge in the elections to 7,751 Gram Panchayats in Maharashtra with the ruling BJP-Babasahebanchi Shiv Sena and the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi claiming victories. 

Leaders of the BJP-BSS alliance claimed that it has won around 4,000-plus seats. 

Also Read | Opposition alleges land allotment scam, demand resignation of CM Eknath Shinde

“According to the information so far, the BJP has got around 3,000 seats and the BSS around 1,000 seats,” state BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule said. 

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena group and Congress, however, have dismissed the claims. 

