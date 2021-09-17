CM Thackeray calls BJP minister 'future colleague'; sparks speculation about Sena-BJP alliance

Statements by senior Shiv Sena and BJP leaders over the last couple of days seem to signal that something might be brewing up in Maharashtra’s political landscape.

The bonhomie between Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and minister of state for railways Raosaheb Patil Danve at a function in Aurangabad triggered the speculations.

With all smiles, Thackeray, the Shiv Sena president, addressing the Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din, said: “...Present here is also my former and if we (Sena and BJP) come together, a future colleague...”

The statement of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government’s head came in presence of state revenue minister and veteran Congressman Balasaheb Thorat.

Amid speculations, Danve told TV channels that the two parties shared the same ideology and BJP was always willing to renew ties with the Sena.

Danve’s statement came hours after state BJP president Chandrakant Patil said in Pune that he would not remain a “former minister” for long.

However, Leader of Opposition and ex-chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said: “It's good that he (Thackeray) has realised... in politics anything can happen... but today I do not see any such thing... we are not eyeing for power and playing the role of an effective opposition.”

Fadnavis also described the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress tie-up as an “unnatural alliance”.

Asked about Patil’s statement, Shiv Sena chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said that he has information that Patil was being made the Nagaland governor and hence he has asked not to refer to him as “former minister”.

“I wish him all the best. I have sent him a message that he will have to remain a former minister for another 25 years since our government will run for another 25 years,” he said.

On Danve’s statement, Raut said: “Danve is friend of all... when he was state BJP president, all was well... there is nothing earthshaking in the comment. All state governments need to have good relations with the Centre."

