CM Uddhav, Devendra hold closed-door meeting amid BJP and Sena's war of words

Amid a day-to-day rows between Shiv Sena and BJP, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Leader of Opposition in Assembly Devendra Fadnavis had a one-on-one meeting possibly to iron out confrontation in Maharashtra.

The closed-door meeting was held at the Sahyadri guesthouse at Malabar Hill after an all-party meeting to discuss the OBC reservation issue.

CM Thackeray met with Fadnavis’s counterpart in Council Pravin Darekar, before convening with Fadnavis.

However, union minister for micro, small and medium enterprises minister and BJP Rajya Sabha member Narayan Rane continued to target the Thackeray-family — albeit without naming them — as he resumed his Jan Aashirwad Yatra in the coastal Konkan belt, his bastion.

“I will reveal many things…I have spent many decades in Shiv Sena and know many things…I will reveal all, one by one, phase by phase,” said Rane in Ratnagiri.

“I know a lot of things. I know who asked whom to throw acid on his own brother's wife. What kind of 'sanskar' is it?” Rane said.

Responding to Rane, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg MP Vinayak Raut also posed some uncomfortable questions for the Rane family. “How did his cousin Ankush Rane die?” he wanted to know.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said that his party and BJP have had differences on many issues in the past but they are on the same page on the issue of Hindutva. “Some leaders, who joined the BJP in the last few years, have spoiled the relationship between the two parties. Their notoriety is similar to that of Bangladeshi and Pakistani infiltrators, who disturb our social harmony here,” said Raut.

Rane’s Konkan tour had come to a grinding halt on Tuesday after his comments against Thackeray, after which he was arrested, remanded to judicial custody and then bailed. Rane spent two days in Mumbai and resumed the tour.