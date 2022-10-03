Gujarat: Communal clash over displaying religious flag

Communal clash in Savli town of Gujarat over displaying religious flag; 36 held

The incident occurred on Saturday night after a group of people objected to members of another community trying to put up a religious flag alongside

PTI
PTI, Vadodara,
  • Oct 03 2022, 13:42 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2022, 13:42 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two groups clashed and hurled stones at each other over putting up a religious flag in Savli town in Gujarat's Vadodara district, a police official said on Monday, adding 36 people have been arrested.

The incident occurred on Saturday night after a group of people objected to members of another community trying to put up a religious flag alongside their flag on an electricity pole in Dhamiji ka Dera locality, a Savli police station official said.

Also Read — Gujarat cops arrest four Italians for defacing metro before PM Modi's visit

"The matter escalated and both the communities started hurling stones at each other. Nobody was injured but a vehicle and a shop were damaged by rioters," said Savli police station sub-inspector, AR Mahida.

Cross First Information Reports (FIRs) were lodged by both the groups on late Saturday night, following which a case was registered for rioting, unlawful assembly, rash act endangering human life etc of the Indian Penal Code against 43 people, Mahida said.

A total of 36 people from both communities have been arrested so far, he said. Police security has been beefed up in the communally sensitive area and the situation is under control, he added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Gujarat
Vadodara
communal clash
India News

What's Brewing

Five things to know about the Nobel prizes

Five things to know about the Nobel prizes

Forests and wildlife at risk

Forests and wildlife at risk

The genesis of the cheetah relocation

The genesis of the cheetah relocation

Urban floods: Prepping for the next man-made disaster

Urban floods: Prepping for the next man-made disaster

 