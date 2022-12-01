Competition among Congress leaders to abuse me: PM Modi on 'Ravan' remark

After Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge described him as a "100-head Ravan" during an election rally in Ahmedabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday hit back, calling it an "insult to Gujarat and the Gujaratis". He said that "there is a competition among Congress leaders to use abusive words for him".

"In the land of Ram Bhakts, Congress which doesn't accept the existence of Ram or a grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and opposes Ram Setu, brought out Ravan from Ramayan to abuse Modi. Someone calls me a Ravan, a Rakshas (demon) or a cockroach. So much hatred for Gujarat and Gujaratis, so much poison?" Modi said at Kalol in Panchmahal district while campaigning for BJP for the second phase of elections to be held on December 5.

On November 28, addressing a rally in Behrampura, which is part of the Danilimbda Assembly constituency in Ahmedabad city, senior Congress leader Kharge took a jibe at Modi by saying, "We see your (Modi's) face in corporation election, MLA and MP election, everywhere. Do you have 100 heads like Ravan?" He was referring to the BJP's campaign seeking votes in the name of Modi.

Also Read — BJP asks Gujarat voters to avenge 'insult' to PM Modi

"I have been seeing that votes are sought in the name of Modi ji, be it municipality election, corporation election or Assembly. Asking for votes in the name of the candidate, is Modi going to come and work at the municipality? Is he going to help you in times of your need?," Kharge added.

Hitting back at the Congress, PM Modi said, "I am not surprised that Congress has been abusing Modi. Even after hurling abuses, the party never regretted them officially. I believe that Congress thinks that it's their right to insult the prime minister. Some time ago remarked that Modi will die a dog's death, die like Hitler. One person went on to say that if he gets an opportunity, he will kill Modi. There is so much hatred for Gujarat and Gujaratis. Isn't an insult of Modi, who you made big, your insult?"

"I think Congress doesn't believe in democracy. If they had, they would never have crossed their limits. Congress doesn't have faith in democracy but in a family. It is a fashion to please the family. Congress needs to be reformed but that path is long gone. On December 5, press the button of Kamal (lotus). And, friends of Congress take it in writing that the more mud you throw, the more lotus will bloom," PM Modi said.

Modi is addressing election rally in Chhota Udepur and Sabarkantha and later in the day, he is expected to take out a massive road show in Ahmedabad, starting from Naroda Patiya, in Naroda Assembly constituency. Naroda Patiya is the same place where the worst communal rioting had taken place on February 28, 2002 following train carnage at Godhra station.