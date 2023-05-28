Congress MP Dhanorkar airlifted to Delhi from Nagpur for medical treatment

Congress Lok Sabha member from Maharashtra Suresh alias Balu Dhanorkar was shifted to Delhi from Nagpur by an air ambulance on Sunday for medical treatment, a party spokesperson said.

Dhanorkar, the parliamentarian from Chandrapur, underwent treatment for kidney stones at a hospital in Nagpur on Saturday, the MP said in a statement. Following stomach pain on Sunday, he was being shifted to a hospital in Delhi, the statement said.

"My health is stable. The party workers should not get worried. As per medical advice, I will undergo checkup and treatment and take rest," the lone Congress MP from Maharashtra said.

State Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said, "Dhanorkar has been airlifted to Delhi. I spoke to him and he is fine." Earlier, Balu Dhanorkar's 80-year-old father Narayan Dhanorkar passed away in Nagpur on Saturday evening after prolonged illness. The MP could not attend his father's last rites on Sunday.