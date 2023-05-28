Maharashtra Cong MP airlifted to Delhi for treatment

Congress MP Dhanorkar airlifted to Delhi from Nagpur for medical treatment

Dhanorkar, the parliamentarian from Chandrapur, underwent treatment for kidney stones at a hospital in Nagpur on Saturday

PTI
PTI, Chandrapur,
  • May 28 2023, 15:14 ist
  • updated: May 28 2023, 15:14 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Congress Lok Sabha member from Maharashtra Suresh alias Balu Dhanorkar was shifted to Delhi from Nagpur by an air ambulance on Sunday for medical treatment, a party spokesperson said.

Dhanorkar, the parliamentarian from Chandrapur, underwent treatment for kidney stones at a hospital in Nagpur on Saturday, the MP said in a statement. Following stomach pain on Sunday, he was being shifted to a hospital in Delhi, the statement said.

Also Read | Former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi's health stable, says son

"My health is stable. The party workers should not get worried. As per medical advice, I will undergo checkup and treatment and take rest," the lone Congress MP from Maharashtra said.

State Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said, "Dhanorkar has been airlifted to Delhi. I spoke to him and he is fine." Earlier, Balu Dhanorkar's 80-year-old father Narayan Dhanorkar passed away in Nagpur on Saturday evening after prolonged illness. The MP could not attend his father's last rites on Sunday.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Indian Politics
India News
Congress
Maharashtra

Related videos

What's Brewing

PM releases stamp, ₹75 coin to mark new Parliament

PM releases stamp, ₹75 coin to mark new Parliament

Dhoni fever grips IPL, over 1L fans expected at final

Dhoni fever grips IPL, over 1L fans expected at final

IIFA: 'Drishyam 2' is best film, Alia, Hrithik win big

IIFA: 'Drishyam 2' is best film, Alia, Hrithik win big

Hawking's last collaborator on physicist's final theory

Hawking's last collaborator on physicist's final theory

Base camp set for Mt Meru summit 

Base camp set for Mt Meru summit 

Taipei restaurant dishes up giant isopod noodles

Taipei restaurant dishes up giant isopod noodles

Astronomers detect 2 targets with a single telescope

Astronomers detect 2 targets with a single telescope

Kashmiri Pandits keep tryst with Mata Kheer Bhawani

Kashmiri Pandits keep tryst with Mata Kheer Bhawani

900 artisans from UP weaved carpet for new Parliament

900 artisans from UP weaved carpet for new Parliament

 