Congress seeks audit of water pipelines in Goa

Days after several areas in Goa, including Panaji, reeled under water shortage for seven days, the Congress on Tuesday demanded an audit of all the existing water pipelines in the state to assess their durability.

Water supply to Tiswadi and Ponda talukas remained affected during August 15-22 after the water pipeline near Ponda burst due to landslide.

"The PWD department should conduct an audit of all the water pipelines to assess their durability to avoid recurrence of the Ponda kind of incident. It's only through the audit that the government will know whether there is any imminent threat to the pipelines in near future," Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat told reporters.

He also demanded that bigger cities like Panaji have alternate water supply system to fall back on in case of any emergency.