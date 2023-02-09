Cop held for raping teenage sex worker in Maharashtra

A police constable was arrested from Sangli city in Maharashtra for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl from Bangladesh and extorting Rs 7 lakh from her under different pretexts, an official said on Wednesday.
The accused constable is posted at Vishrambag police station. The official said the girl hails from Bangladesh and is currently staying in a slum with a woman in Sangli. "The incident occurred in January when the constable entered her shanty and raped her. He extorted Rs two lakh from her to allow her to do prostitution work. He sexually assaulted her repeatedly," the official said.
Also Read | Delhi HC calls virginity tests sexist, unconstitutional: What are they?
He extorted another Rs 5 lakh from the girl over months by raising a false alarm that the police are going to raid her hut and similar pretexts. Police recorded the statement of the girl who is sent to the child correction home. The constable was arrested under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section for rape and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). Further investigation is underway, the official added.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Hillary visits Ellora caves, calls them 'extraordinary'
Why first 72 hours are crucial for Turkey quake rescues
More 'Drishyam', 'Drishyam 2' remakes under development
Australia blocks coal mine near Great Barrier Reef
In quake-hit Turkiye, Syria, many victims, little time
What are virginity tests that Delhi HC called sexist?
PM Modi wears jacket made from recycled plastic bottles
Trans couple blessed with baby in Kerala