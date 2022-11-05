Cops booked in Agniveer aspirant's mysterious death

Cops booked in Agniveer aspirant's mysterious death in Pauri

Kedar Singh Bhandari (19) had travelled to Kotdwar with a friend to take part in an Agniveer recruitment rally

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 05 2022, 21:32 ist
  • updated: Nov 05 2022, 21:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

Over two months after an Agniveer aspirant charged with theft died under mysterious circumstances, a case was registered against two police officers on Saturday on the orders of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, a senior official said.

In August, Kedar Singh Bhandari (19) had travelled to Kotdwar with a friend to take part in an Agniveer recruitment rally. After failing to qualify the recruitment exam, he stayed at a hotel in Tapovan on his way home. He was accused of theft by the hotel authorities and taken into custody by the police, the official said.

However, Bhandari allegedly fled from police custody and jumped into the Ganga from a bridge in Lakshman Jhoola on August 22, he added.

Bhandari's father had alleged a conspiracy behind his son's death and sought the registration of an FIR against the police officers and a few others, including the hotel manager.

Shrinagar Deputy Superintendent of Police Shyam Dutt Nautiyal said a case was registered against Lakshman Jhoola police station inspector in-charge Santosh Singh Kunwar and Tapovan police station sub-inspector Ashish Kumar under sections 342 (wrongful confinement) and 365 (kidnapping or abduction with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) of the Indian Penal Code.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Agniveer
Police
India News

What's Brewing

'77% employees say work-related stress causes anxiety'

'77% employees say work-related stress causes anxiety'

Brazil's new generation ready to win it all at Qatar

Brazil's new generation ready to win it all at Qatar

Anushka chooses 'best angles, photos' to wish Virat

Anushka chooses 'best angles, photos' to wish Virat

Eye on future, youth set to grab power roles at COP27

Eye on future, youth set to grab power roles at COP27

DH Radio | B'luru's steel flyover, back in a...

DH Radio | B'luru's steel flyover, back in a...

Happy Birthday Kohli: Facts about India's run-machine

Happy Birthday Kohli: Facts about India's run-machine

'Not in BCCI's hands': Binny on India tour of Pak

'Not in BCCI's hands': Binny on India tour of Pak

Qatar is Ronaldo's last chance to shine on WC stage

Qatar is Ronaldo's last chance to shine on WC stage

 