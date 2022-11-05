Cops booked in Agniveer aspirant's mysterious death in Pauri

Over two months after an Agniveer aspirant charged with theft died under mysterious circumstances, a case was registered against two police officers on Saturday on the orders of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, a senior official said.
In August, Kedar Singh Bhandari (19) had travelled to Kotdwar with a friend to take part in an Agniveer recruitment rally. After failing to qualify the recruitment exam, he stayed at a hotel in Tapovan on his way home. He was accused of theft by the hotel authorities and taken into custody by the police, the official said.
However, Bhandari allegedly fled from police custody and jumped into the Ganga from a bridge in Lakshman Jhoola on August 22, he added.
Bhandari's father had alleged a conspiracy behind his son's death and sought the registration of an FIR against the police officers and a few others, including the hotel manager.
Shrinagar Deputy Superintendent of Police Shyam Dutt Nautiyal said a case was registered against Lakshman Jhoola police station inspector in-charge Santosh Singh Kunwar and Tapovan police station sub-inspector Ashish Kumar under sections 342 (wrongful confinement) and 365 (kidnapping or abduction with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) of the Indian Penal Code.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
'77% employees say work-related stress causes anxiety'
Brazil's new generation ready to win it all at Qatar
Anushka chooses 'best angles, photos' to wish Virat
Eye on future, youth set to grab power roles at COP27
DH Radio | B'luru's steel flyover, back in a...
Happy Birthday Kohli: Facts about India's run-machine
'Not in BCCI's hands': Binny on India tour of Pak
Qatar is Ronaldo's last chance to shine on WC stage