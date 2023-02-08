Cops deny Aaditya's convoy attacked as Sena seeks probe

The convoy of Yuva Sena President and former minister Aaditya Thackeray was targeted in Aurangabad district on Tuesday night.

The incident was reported from Mahalgaon in Vaijapur in Aurangabad during the seventh phase of Shiv Samvad Yatra when Aaditya's march and a procession to commemorate Ramabai Ambedkar, the wife of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar was taking place simultaneously.

The Aurangabad police, however, denied any stone pelting.

Leader of Opposition in Council Ambadas Danve shot off a letter to Director General of Police Rajnish Seth demanding a probe into the incident and the security lapse.

“The incident seems to be an attempt to create a quarrel between the Hindu and Dalit communities,” he said.

“There was some chaos. But there was no stone pelting…place handled the situation immediately and with ease,” Additional Superintendent of Police Sunil Lanjewar said.