Coronavirus: 65-year-old woman tests positive in Maharashtra's Jalna

A 65-year-old woman tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Jalna in Maharashtra on Monday, health officials said.

She is a retired teacher residing in Dukhi Nagar in Old Jalna and contact tracing was underway to contain the spread of infection, district civil surgeon Dr. Madhukar Rathod said.

"She was shifted from a private hospital to district government hospital on April 3 and her report returned positive on Monday. The area where she lives has been sealed off, and fumigated. We are checking her travel history," he said.