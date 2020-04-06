Maharashtra: 65-year-old woman tests COVID-19 positive

Coronavirus: 65-year-old woman tests positive in Maharashtra's Jalna

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 06 2020, 18:34 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2020, 18:34 ist
A medical official checks a patient to ensure the possibilities of COVID-19 disease during a nationwide lockdown. (PTI Photo)

A 65-year-old woman tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Jalna in Maharashtra on Monday, health officials said.

She is a retired teacher residing in Dukhi Nagar in Old Jalna and contact tracing was underway to contain the spread of infection, district civil surgeon Dr. Madhukar Rathod said.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

"She was shifted from a private hospital to district government hospital on April 3 and her report returned positive on Monday. The area where she lives has been sealed off, and fumigated. We are checking her travel history," he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Maharashtra
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

How Bengalureans in US are dealing with COVID-19

How Bengalureans in US are dealing with COVID-19

This time your vision failed: Kamal to Modi on lockdown

This time your vision failed: Kamal to Modi on lockdown

Coronavirus lasts for days on surfaces, a week on masks

Coronavirus lasts for days on surfaces, a week on masks

Racism on the rise; Ban use of ‘corona’

Racism on the rise; Ban use of ‘corona’

 