Coronavirus lockdown: Maharashtra govt allows hotel takeaway sales

For people's convenience during the 21-day nationwide lockdown, the Maharashtra government has allowed hotels to keep their kitchens open for takeaway sales.

"Permission has been granted for takeaway sale of items provided the persons preparing them and taking them to houses follow the safety rules in the days of COVID-19 pandemic", said Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The sale of eggs, chicken, mutton and fish is allowed, he added.

"In the state, there iis restriction on their sale so that the citizens can purchase them. Mangoes from Konkan, grapes from Nasik, oranges from Nagpur, bananas, watermelons etc. fruits are available for sale in the markets. But the buyers and sellers will have to follow the safety and cleanliness rules against the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic and purchase the goods without direct contact', Pawar said.

There are no restrictions on fuel for vehicles carrying milk, vegetable, fruits.

He said that the implementation of the farmers’ loan waiver scheme hasn't been stopped.

The process has slowed down becasue farmers were not ready for biometric and the government system was busy dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, he said.

Permission is given for bringing sugarcane to sugar factories but the factories should take responsibility for providing food to laborers.