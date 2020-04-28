COVID-19: 55-plus aged cops withdrawn in Mumbai

After the death of three head constables due to COVID-19, the Mumbai Police announced a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the coronavirus victims.

Besides, all policemen above 55 years of age have been taken off duties and told to remain at home, those above 52 but with serious medical conditions like diabetes, hypertension will also follow suit.

In the lockdown period, the local police station staff will operate on 12-hour duty and 24-hour rest system, according to an official spokesperson.

HCQ tablets have been given to 12,000 willing personnel with medical supervision and multivitamins and protein supplements have been provided to another 20,000 to boost their immune system.