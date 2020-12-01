Covid-19 leads to decrease in HIV tests

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a big impact on the uptake of HIV tests, especially amongst the at-risk population, according to a survey conducted by Mumbai-based AIDS Society of India and Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in California.

About 46% of the at-risk population reported a decrease in the frequency of taking HIV tests during Covid-19.

"The main reasons for reduced testing were concerns of getting infected with Covid-19 (62%) and travel restrictions imposed during the pandemic (46%), as HIV tests were mostly only accessible at point-of-care,” the survey report states.

Covid-19 has also had a substantial impact on the dispensing or uptake of medicines. About 80% of HIV care prescribers reported a decline in preventive prescriptions for the at-risk population while more than 1 in 3 amongst the at-risk population reported that they had either decreased or stopped taking HIV preventive medicine.

About 50% of prescribers also reported a decline in prescribing refill antiretroviral medication to PLHIV. Travel restrictions and a change in high-risk behaviors emerged as some of the main reasons for the disruption in treatment.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has had serious implications on the delivery of healthcare services in HIV across the region, whether in low or high-income countries,” said Dr IS Gilada, President, AIDS Society of India.

According to him, despite proactive efforts by the National AIDS ControlOrganisation (NACO) to minimise the impact of disruption in medical services and delivery of ART, PLHIV and at-risk populations suffered a severe blow. Interruptions to access and delivery of care can negatively impact PLHIV and those at-risk of HIV, putting them at a higher risk of health complications.

“This survey is an indication of the critical gaps in access to testing, treatment, and preventive care, and shines a light on areas that need to be strengthened to prepare for future public health emergencies or disruptions,” he added.

“This pulse survey shows that ensuring access to critical HIV care services is an important public health priority because we are not certain when the pandemic will end,” said Dr. Rahul Bargaje, Medical Director - South Asia, Gilead Sciences.

Concern

The survey further states that almost 47% of PLHIV and 37% of those at-risk reported that they are concerned about getting antiretroviral medicines and preventive medication during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.