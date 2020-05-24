COVID-19 Lockdown: 25 flights to be operated from Mumbai airport, says Maharashtra minister

A total of 25 flights will be operated in and out from the Mumbai international airport beginning May 25, when domestic flights resume partial operations in the country, state Minorities Affairs Minister Nawab Malik said on Sunday.

Interestingly, this statement of Malik, a senior NCP leader, came hours after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that he had sought more time from the Civil Aviation Ministry to restart the operations at the Mumbai international airport.

Earlier in the day, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, also of the NCP, said that it was "extremely ill-advised" to reopen airports in red zone amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Mumbai International Airport will operate 25 flights in and out on daily basis starting Monday onwards. The number of flights will be increased steadily," Malik told news channels.

In an online briefing, Thackeray had said, "I spoke to civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri today and told him that the Mumbai international airport needs more time to resume its operations.

"Till the time MIAL (Mumbai International Airport Limited) plans and fine-tunes the airport operations, the aviation ministry should initiate minimum possible domestic flights from Maharashtra from May 25th, which are purely emergent in nature like for international transfer of passengers, medical emergencies, students, and cases on compassionate grounds".

Puri had announced resumption of domestic flight services from May 25 as part of the Centre's efforts to gradually open the air travel that was suspended nearly two months ago due to a lockdown imposed to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.