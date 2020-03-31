COVID-19 lockdown: Western Railway, IRCTC distribute dal khichadi to poor, stranded

In the wake of the COVID-19 lockdown, the Western Railway and IRCTC have reached out to many needful people, serving them with the provision of food packets, ration packages and other essentials.

IRCTC has geared up its base kitchens in Mumbai and Ahmedabad stations for preparing meals in huge quantities for the poor and needy people in and around Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

Staff from various departments of Western Railway such as the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Commercial staff and the IRCTC have voluntarily come forward.

General Manager of Western Railway, Alok Kansal praised these employees who have gone beyond their call of duty and have shown such an exemplary act of kindness in these testing times. However, he has also given a word of caution to them to take all preventive and necessary safety measures and hygiene levels to be practiced.

These simple and hygienic meals were made available for onward distribution through the channels of NGOs and Railway’s Commercial staff and RPF personnel to the needy/destitute /poor and stranded amidst the COVID-19 epidemic. Major NGOs to whom khichdi meals were supplied from Mumbai Base Kitchen are Salaam Mumbai, Robinhood Army, New Future Foundation, Mariyam Trust & Nanhi Kali. Mariam Trust distributed Khichdi in Mariamanagar located at Worli, Mumbai whereas Nanhi Kali distributed the meals outside KEM hospital, Tata hospital and also in slums around there.

The food prepared by Ahmedabad Base Kitchen was distributed by the RPF and commercial staff to around 600 needy persons.

Western Railway has informed that this socially responsible gesture on part of IRCTC and RPF shall continue in the forthcoming days also and the numbers are expected to rise.

Several NGOs and Trust Funds have also extended their generosity to help the needy across the Western Railway jurisdiction. At Vasai Road, the Gurdwara Prabandhan Committee distributed Khichdi to around 50 to 60 needy people including House-keeping staff. Due to precautions, usage of PPE and social distancing norms were strictly observed while distributing the food. The people were also briefed regarding the do's and don'ts of COVID-19.