COVID-19: Thane mayor asks TMC to procure rapid testing kits

Thane,
  • Apr 08 2020, 13:41 ist
A medical team collects swabs from the family members of police personnel for COVID-19 tests at Yogi Nagar Police Quarters after a police inspector was found positive for the disease. (PTI Photo)

 In light of the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Thane city, mayor Naresh Mhaske directed the civic authorities to procure rapid testing kits.

In an official letter circulated to the media, the mayor cited that there was a steady rise in the number of suspected coronavirus patients in the city.

Mhaske asked Thane municipal commissioner Vijay Singhal to procure rapid testing kits to speed up the process of identifying positive cases.

He also pointed out that some companies in Thane and neighbouring Mumbai were manufacturing kits approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research and additional equipment can be procured from them.

In another letter, the mayor also asked the civic chief to provide high-quality PPE kits and masks to hospital staff, including doctors, nurses and other workers in the Thane Municipal Corporation's health department.

As many as 21 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in Thane so far.

