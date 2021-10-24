Cruise drugs case: Maharashtra govt alleges Centre misusing agencies to portray state in a bad light

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra on Sunday accused the Centre of misusing government agencies to portray the state in a bad light in the wake of the Cordelia cruise ship drug bust and arrest of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.

The three parties - Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress - demanded an independent probe into the entire episode. Shiv Sena chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said: “A witness in Aryan Khan case being made to sign on blank paper by NCB is shocking. Also there are reports that there was a demand for huge amounts of money.”

In a tweet, in which he tagged Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and state home minister Dilip Walse-Patil, he said that the police should take suo motu cognisance of the issue and take action.

He also released a video of Aryan Khan with witness K P Gosavi at the NCB’s office.

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Atul Londe said that it was a serious issue. "It's a case of misuse of central agencies,” he said. “The Supreme Court should take care of this attitude and take appropriate action against misuse of agencies politically,” he added.

NCP chief spokesperson and state minority affairs minister Nawab Malik said that he would meet Thackeray and Walse-Patil and seek a probe by the Special Investigation Team into the issue.

Malik reiterated his allegations that NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede was involved in extortion and terrorising the Mumbai film industry.

