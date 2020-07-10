Curfew in Maharashtra's Nanded city from July 12 to 20

Curfew in Maharashtra's Nanded city from July 12 to 20

PTI
PTI, Aurangabad,
  • Jul 10 2020, 19:38 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2020, 22:33 ist
Shops are seen closed during an intensified lockdown by NMMC to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Maharashtra, Friday, July 10, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

A curfew will be imposed in Maharashtra's Nanded district from the next week to check the rise in coronavirus cases, authorities said on Friday.

With 34 persons testing positive for the virus infection on Friday morning, the total number of cases in the district rose to 558.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The curfew will start on the midnight of July 12 and continue till the midnight of July 20, said an official release.

As per the guidelines issued by the district administration, medical facilities and government offices will operate in a normal manner during curfew while ration shops, vegetable vendors, milk shops and cooking gas vendors will operate during prescribed hours.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Agriculture-related work can continue during this period, it added.

358 coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospitals in the district while 175 patients are undergoing treatment, a health official said. A total of 25 coronavirus patients have died in the district.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
Nanded
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

Dubey Case:'Driver tried to avoid cattle, car capsized'

Dubey Case:'Driver tried to avoid cattle, car capsized'

The rise and fall of Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey

The rise and fall of Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey

Took Hydroxychloroquine and it worked, says Bolsonaro

Took Hydroxychloroquine and it worked, says Bolsonaro

Scientists find new formula to calculate dog's age

Scientists find new formula to calculate dog's age

Fair and unlovely: India confronts dark-skin bias

Fair and unlovely: India confronts dark-skin bias

 