Curfew in Maharashtra's Nanded city from July 12 to 20

A curfew will be imposed in Maharashtra's Nanded district from the next week to check the rise in coronavirus cases, authorities said on Friday.

With 34 persons testing positive for the virus infection on Friday morning, the total number of cases in the district rose to 558.

The curfew will start on the midnight of July 12 and continue till the midnight of July 20, said an official release.

As per the guidelines issued by the district administration, medical facilities and government offices will operate in a normal manner during curfew while ration shops, vegetable vendors, milk shops and cooking gas vendors will operate during prescribed hours.

Agriculture-related work can continue during this period, it added.

358 coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospitals in the district while 175 patients are undergoing treatment, a health official said. A total of 25 coronavirus patients have died in the district.