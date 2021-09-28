Cyclone Gulab: Bus with 10 aboard swept away due to rain in Yavatmal; 2 rescued so far

In a shocking incident, a state-transport bus was washed away in floodwaters in Umerkhed tehsil in the Yavatmal district of Maharashtra on Tuesday.

With Cyclone Gulab hitting, parts of the Vidarbha and Marathwada regions are experiencing heavy rainfall over the last couple of days.

According to reports, the bus driver seems to have ignored the warnings and drove ahead and got trapped in floodwaters near a culvert.

“Search and rescue operations have started,” according to employment guarantee minister Sandipanrao Bhumre, who is the guardian minister of Yavatmal district.

Top district administration and police officials are rushing to the spot, Bhumre told TV channels.

At least 10 persons are suspected to be onboard the vessel. Two persons have been rescued so far.

Further details are awaited.

