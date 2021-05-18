Cyclone Tauktae: Power supply to be restored across Goa

Cyclone Tauktae: Power supply to be restored across Goa by May 19

PTI
PTI,
  • May 18 2021, 17:28 ist
  • updated: May 18 2021, 17:28 ist
NDRF personnel carry out restoration works after tree fell on a road due to Cyclone Tauktae, in Goa, Monday. Credit: PTI Photo

The electricity supply in Goa snapped due to the cyclonic storm Tauktae will be restored by Wednesday, the state electricity department said on Tuesday.

Most areas in Goa plunged into darkness on Sunday after high-speed winds coupled with rains uprooted transmission cables, poles and trees.

"We have managed to restore 80 per cent of the snapped electricity supply in Goa. Rest 20 per cent supply would be restored by tomorrow (Wednesday) morning," a senior official said.

Track all news related to Cyclone Tauktae here

He said the restoration work is going on in the state round-the-clock.

"The damage caused by the cyclone is huge," the official said, adding more than 700-800 low tension poles lay broken while over 100 high tension 11 KV poles are damaged.

Besides, more than 30 Distribution Transformer Centres (DTCs) have been destroyed while the other 200 DTCs are hit by a glitch.

The department is trying to re-erect four to five 33 KV towers that fell due to high-speed winds, he added. "Several electric conductors have snapped while kilometres of electricity cable has been damaged," he added.

 

 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Cyclone Tauktae
Goa

Related videos

What's Brewing

What happens if you leave junk in space?

What happens if you leave junk in space?

Are Israel, Hamas committing war crimes in Gaza?

Are Israel, Hamas committing war crimes in Gaza?

H D Deve Gowda turns 88: Lesser known facts about him

H D Deve Gowda turns 88: Lesser known facts about him

Palestine bleeds as Israeli strikes intensify in Gaza

Palestine bleeds as Israeli strikes intensify in Gaza

Durban's poor feel left behind in bold climate goals

Durban's poor feel left behind in bold climate goals

'Sardar Ka Grandson' movie review: A disappointment

'Sardar Ka Grandson' movie review: A disappointment

All you need to know about the Israel-Gaza conflict

All you need to know about the Israel-Gaza conflict

Covid-19: Why are Haryana farmers destroying tomatoes?

Covid-19: Why are Haryana farmers destroying tomatoes?

24 dead as cyclone Tauktae batters Covid-stricken India

24 dead as cyclone Tauktae batters Covid-stricken India

Solidarity with Palestine goes online and global

Solidarity with Palestine goes online and global

 