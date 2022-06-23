Day 3 of Maharashtra political turmoil sees both sides ‘posturing’

On a day of fast-changing developments, the Maha Vikas Aghadi bosses and Eknath Shinde-led rebels have engaged in a game of testing patience by checking each other’s moves, and firing salvos—signalling that the political turmoil in Maharashtra could go on for weeks.

To assert his position, Shinde held a photoshoot at hotel Radisson Blu in Guwahati, in which 42 legislators—35 from Shiv Sena and seven others from smaller parties and independent ones—could be spotted. This is posturing, as to recognise the rebels as a group and to escape the anti-defection law, 37 MLAs are needed.

Shinde camp claims that at least five more are in touch with him, and a few more are expected to join his camp—all this while the Shiv Sena needs more to keep from imploding.

In Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray has closeted himself at the family bungalow Matoshree; he has reportedly spoken to key confidantes to review the situation and stop the exodus.

While Thackeray seems to have made up his mind to quit, Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut dropped a bombshell earlier in the day by saying that if the rebels wanted to move out of the MVA, they must come to Mumbai and talk. This ultimatum follows Thackeray’s offer to quit the government and as the party chief, if any MLA comes and tells that to his face.

“If they wish that Shiv Sena should exit the MVA government, then they must come to Mumbai and present their case before Shiv Sena chief…Certainly, we will think over it. But do not communicate from Guwahati over social media,” Raut warned.

Shinde, on the other hand, has been demanding that Shiv Sena break ties with the Nationalist Congress Party and the Indian National Congress, but has been categorically silent about his stance on any alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The NCP and the Congress were caught unawares by Raut’s statement. Senior Congressman Prithviraj Chavan wanted to know the motive behind the statement. “Does (Shiv) Sena want to join hands with the BJP in Maharashtra? The motives of Shiv Sena are not yet clear…a day earlier, he (Thackeray) had not spoken like this…it’s an about-turn in less than 24 hours. I don’t think that Thackeray would do that,” said the former Chief Minister.

State NCP President and Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil said: “They have not said anything to us, we will speak to them…they might have thought of something and said that.”