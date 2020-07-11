Dharavi a global role model of Covid-19 management: Uddhav Thackeray

Hours after the WHO lauded the way Covid-19 spread in Dharavi was arrested, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said that largest Asian slum has emerged as a role model.

"Asia’s largest slum and densely populated area like Dharavi has not only shown the world that through collective effort Covid-19 can be controlled but has also made a name for itself globally as a role model in the fight against Corona," Thackeray said.

Follow live updates on the coronavirus here

He praised the integrated efforts taken by BMC, NGOs and the people of Dharavi and congratulated them. “This is the success of your efforts”, he said.

The chief minister said that such examples of human triumph over global pandemic can inspire others. He praised the efforts taken to control the spread of Corona and said the global recognition of Dharavi as a role model in this fight will strengthen our effort in this 'War Against Virus'.