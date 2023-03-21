Din in Maharashtra Council as Oppn questions BJP's silence on K'taka move to block funds in border villages

The Maharashtra Council witnessed uproar on Tuesday after Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Ambadas Danve questioned the silence of ruling parties in the state over the Karnataka government's move to block health benefit funds being allocated by Maharashtra to border villages with significant Marathi population.

Amid the din, Legislative Council deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe adjourned the proceedings for 10 minutes to mark the protest against the Karnataka government's act of blocking the funds. She, however, observed the Opposition leaders have behaved irresponsibly and immaturely.

Earlier, Danve said the Karnataka government is stopping funds worth Rs 54 crore allocated for extending health benefits to Marathi people living there (in border villages). “The BJP is in power in Karnataka, still no one here in Maharashtra is objecting to this move. The funds are meant for extending health benefits. It is highly condemnable," the Leader of the Opposition in the Council said.

However, BJP legislators objected to Danve's remarks. Soon, members from the treasury benches and the Opposition started arguing loudly over the issue. Gorhe's repeated appeals to bring order failed to have the desired impact, prompting her to adjourn the proceedings for 10 minutes at around 1:45 pm. “To mark the protest against the Karnataka government's act of blocking the funds, I adjourn the Council for ten minutes but the Opposition leaders have behaved irresponsibly and immaturely.” The Eknath Shinde-BJP government recently announced an additional Rs 54 crore for implementing the 'Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana' in the border villages of Karnataka.

Amid criticism by Opposition, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had on Wednesday said his government would take measures to stop the Maharashtra government from offering its health insurance scheme in 865 border villages.