Diplomats of 35 countries meet Maharashtra Governor Koshyari

Diplomats, Consuls and Honorary Consuls of 35 countries based in Mumbai met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday.

The group of diplomats was led by the Dean of the Consular Corps and Consul General of South Africa in Mumbai Andrea Kuhn and Vice Chairman of the Association Vijay Kalantri.

Interacting with the diplomats, the Governor said the world is moving towards an age of cooperation. Mentioning that India is heading the G - 20 countries at the most appropriate juncture, he expressed the need to foster and further strengthen cooperation among all countries.

The group of diplomats had a walk around the Raj Bhavan premises and visited the underground 'Gallery of Revolutionaries' created in the Raj Bhavan Bunker.