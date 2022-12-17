Diu cop with Portuguese nationality dismissed

A police inspector working with the Union Territory of Diu was dismissed from service after investigation revealed he had Portuguese citizenship. Due to the historical links with Portugal, the residents of Diu are eligible to apply for Portuguese citizenship. There have been reports of local residents getting citizenships and settling in other European countries for Portugal being part of the European Union.

In an order passed by Milind Dumbere, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, dismissed police inspector Pankesh K Tandel. The order states that the revelation of Tandel's nationality came while investigating a case of forged birth certificate, which he had submitted with the police department.

Tandel, who was already under suspension on charges of forgery, cheating among other charges, had joined the police force in 2000. While probing the forgery case, the police had sought information from the ministry of external affairs, New Delhi regarding nationality of Tandel.

On December 9, the Union Territory police received a letter from the Embassy of India, Lisbon, mentioning, "the embassy has received the confirmation from the concerned Portuguese Authorities that Portuguese nationality has been attributed to Pankesh...issued in 2009."

The dismissal order cites a circular issued in 2015 with regard to acquiring Bilhete de Identidate (BI), the national identity of Portugal, that no acquirer of such a card would cease to be Indian citizen and "in turn is not eligible for government service or continue in government service."

Concluding that Tandel reportedly "concealed" information about his citizenship and continued in the government job, the dismissal order states that that "act" of Tandel is "unpardonable misconduct and attracts severest punishment."

It adds, "Further retention of PI-Pankesh Kalyann Tandel (under suspension) in police service is extremely undesirable and the ends of justice would be met if a major penalty of dismissal from service, which shall ordinarily be a disqualification for further employment under the government, is imposed on him."

The Union Territory of Diu and Daman were liberated from Portugal occupation in 1961 along with Goa. Recently, it was merged with Dadra and Nagar Haveli, another Union Territory, as one.