Domicile certificate mandatory to apply for work in Maha Jobs portal

In a policy decision that may spark off a debate, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra has decided to make domicile compulsory for seeking jobs in industries in the state.

After the outbreak of Covid-19 and commencement of lockdown when migrant workers started leaving the state, Thackeray, who is the Shiv Sena president and MVA leader, had asked the Industries department to give more jobs to locals.

With the move, majority of the unskilled jobs would go to the locals. On Monday, Thackeray unveiled the ‘MahaJobs’ portal intended to play matchmaker and a 'bridge' between employers and the jobless masses.

“The MahaJobs portal will bridge the gap between the employers and those needing jobs, including skilled, semi-skilled or unskilled workers. All companies or employers and the job-seekers can register on the portal for their requirements,” Thackeray said at the launch of the portal.

Industries minister Subhash Desai said that bringing prospective employers and possible employees on one floor would be a gamechanger in the employment scenario.

Thackeray and Desai pointed out that during lockdown, many migrant workers from various states have left for their home-states, though some are now returning to various industrial centres.

“This means that there is work and jobs are available, but the workers are not… This is where the MahaJobs portal will be helpful to all in a transparent manner,” Thackeray said.

Desai explained that job-seekers will provide all their relevant information, their qualifications and skills, required documentation including the Domicile Certificate and the employers shall provide details of their requirements.

The MIDC has already identified 950-pls trades/skills for 17 sectors including IT, medicine, engineering, logistics, chemicals, etc. and the Skill development Department will start short-term courses for those who desire to develop skills.

The MahaJobs is a joint venture between the departments of industry, labour and skill development-entrepreneurship and will create employment in the new normal.