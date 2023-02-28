Cocaine concealed in soap bars seized at Mumbai airport

DRI seizes cocaine worth more than Rs 25 cr concealed in soap bars at Mumbai airport; two held

The DRI had specific information that the narcotic substance was being smuggled by a passenger travelling to Mumbai from Addis Ababa (Ethiopia)

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Feb 28 2023, 22:45 ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2023, 22:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 2.58 kg of cocaine worth Rs 25 crore concealed in soap bars from a passenger after he landed at the Mumbai international airport from Ethiopia, an official said on Tuesday.

The DRI had specific information that the narcotic substance was being smuggled by a passenger travelling to Mumbai from Addis Ababa (Ethiopia), the official said.

A team of DRI officials intercepted the passenger on Monday and found 2.58 kg of cocaine concealed in 12 soap bars in his trolley bag, he said.

The value of the seized contraband in the international market is more than Rs 25 crore, the official said.

In a swift follow-up action, the officials nabbed the recipient of the contraband, he said, adding that both the accused were remanded to DRI custody.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Cocaine
Drugs
Maharashtra
Mumbai
India News

What's Brewing

This sugar substitute may increase the risk of a stroke

This sugar substitute may increase the risk of a stroke

India mull green-top surface for the fourth Test

India mull green-top surface for the fourth Test

MV Ganga Vilas cruise completes voyage at Dibrugarh

MV Ganga Vilas cruise completes voyage at Dibrugarh

How ChatGPT helped a firm recover dues worth over $100K

How ChatGPT helped a firm recover dues worth over $100K

'Hera Pheri 3' is finally happening: Suniel Shetty

'Hera Pheri 3' is finally happening: Suniel Shetty

Suspected schoolgirl poisoning attacks rattle Iran

Suspected schoolgirl poisoning attacks rattle Iran

 