Shinde in Delhi, talks on cabinet expansion likely

Eknath Shinde in Delhi, may hold talks with BJP bigwigs on Maharashtra cabinet expansion

More than 35 days have passed since Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took oath of office but the cabinet is yet to be expanded

IANS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 07 2022, 13:51 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2022, 14:33 ist
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. Credit: PTI Photo

Amid discussions about cabinet expansion in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is in the national capital, where he will attend the NITI Aayog meeting on Sunday.

Even as Shinde maintained that he is visiting the national capital to attend the NITI Aayog meeting, sources told IANS that Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis may discuss cabinet expansion with the bigwigs of the saffron party.

Also Read | Shinde govt is illegal, won't last long: Aaditya Thackeray

More than 35 days have passed since Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took the oath of office but the cabinet is yet to be expanded.

Speculations are rife that a list of ministers has been prepared and the of BJP high command's approval is awaited for allotting departments.

On June 30, rebel MLAs of Shiv Sena under the leadership of Shinde formed government with BJP's support. However, they are they are under constant attack by opposition parties over non-expansion of the cabinet till now.

Also Read | Uddhav Thackeray was ready to align with BJP if rebels dumped Shinde: Deepak Kesarkar

Issue of membership of rebel MLAs is also pending in the Supreme Court. It is being said that the new cabinet can be formed before August 15.

Eknath Shinde
BJP
Maharashtra
Devendra Fadnavis
India News
Indian Politics
Shiv Sena
NITI Aayog

