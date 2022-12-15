Elgar Parishad: NBWs issued against 2 accused

Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case: NBWs issued against two absconding accused

The special judge also issued a production warrant against an accused who has been arrested in Jharkhand

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Dec 15 2022, 20:28 ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2022, 20:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A special NIA court in Mumbai on Thursday issued non-bailable warrants against two absconding accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.

The National Investigation Agency had filed a plea before Special Judge Rajesh Katariya seeking such warrants against alleged Maoist leaders Prakash alias Ritupan Goswami and Mupalla Laxman Rao alias Ganapathy. The court allowed the probe agency's plea and directed the investigation officer/prosecution to depute a special team to execute the NBW against the two absconding accused.

Also Read | Evidence was 'planted' on Stan Swamy's computer, claims US forensic firm

The special judge also issued a production warrant against an accused who has been arrested in Jharkhand. The case relates to alleged inflammatory speeches made at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which the police claimed triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon Bhima war memorial on the outskirts of the western Maharashtra city.

The Pune police, which claimed the conclave was organised by persons with Maoist links, had registered a case under Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act on January 8, 2018. The probe was later taken over by the NIA. Sixteen persons were arrested in the case, of which Jesuit priest Stan Swamy died while in judicial custody and Anand Teltumbde and Sudha Bharadwaj are out on bail.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

NIA
Mumbai
Elgar Parishad
Maharashtra
Elgar Parishad-Koregaon Bhima case

What's Brewing

One radio links Uttarakhand tribe to the world

One radio links Uttarakhand tribe to the world

Verstappen to the Max in dominant 2022 F1 season

Verstappen to the Max in dominant 2022 F1 season

End of Indiana Jones era for US museums with looted art

End of Indiana Jones era for US museums with looted art

Watch the stars dazzle at Hanle Dark Sky Reserve

Watch the stars dazzle at Hanle Dark Sky Reserve

Hosapete, Bidar to turn green with floating solar parks

Hosapete, Bidar to turn green with floating solar parks

'RRR' nominated for 5 Critics Choice Awards

'RRR' nominated for 5 Critics Choice Awards

Dream of WC final is over but Moroccans hail heroes

Dream of WC final is over but Moroccans hail heroes

 