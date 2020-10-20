Ensure SOPs in Covid centres are followed to prevent untoward incidents: NCW to Maharashtra govt

Rattled by the incidents of cases of rape and molestation in Covid-19 centres in Maharashtra, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has asked the administration to ensure that SOPs are followed to avoid untoward incidents.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma, who was on a three-day visit to Mumbai, made a courtesy call to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and met top bureaucrats and police officers.

Sharma inquired whether SOPs have been established and are being adhered to for protection and safety of women at Covid centres.

“She expressed her anguish at the number of reported cases of molestation and rape of women patients and doctors at Covid centres. She has recommended that strict background checks be conducted and CCTV cameras are installed,” an NCW spokesperson said.

Sharma also pointed out that the appointment of Chairperson and members of the State Commission for Women is pending. “The position has been left vacant and should be filled to ensure complaints are addressed in a timely manner,” the spokesperson said.

She also highlighted that some 4,000 complaints are not being attended to and redressed. “Till such time that the committee is filled, a member from NCW shall visit the state on a monthly basis to look into concerns raised by women in the State,” the spokesperson pointed out.

She raised the issue of rise in love jihad cases in Maharashtra. She highlighted a distinction between consensual inter-faith marriages and love jihad and said that the latter required attention.

Sharma also pointed out that the Maharashtra government has assured a law akin to the Disha law in Andhra Pradesh will be enacted; however, no tangible steps appear to have been taken in this regard.

During her visit, she also met Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar, Additional Director General (Law and Order) Rajendra Singh, Inspector General (Prevention of Crime against Women & Children) Rajvardhan, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.