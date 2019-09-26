Fadnavis, Uddhav assert alliance will come to power

In a sign that the ruling alliance partners in Maharashtra have ironed out differences between them, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday asserted that the saffron alliance would retain power in Maharashtra.

Fadnavis and Uddhav, who enjoy good relations but often indirectly target each other, were seen sharing the dais at a function in Navi Mumbai.

They were attending the ‘Mathadi Kamgar Melava’ on the 86th birth anniversary of late Mathadi leader, Annasaheb Patil, which coincides with 50 years of The Maharashtra Mathadi, Hamal & Other Manual Workers (Regulation of Employment & Welfare) Act, 1969.

Both Fadnavis and Uddhav said that Mahayuti, the BJP-Sena led alliance will be back again. “...tomorrow also we (Mahayuti) are going to be there... I assure you all on behalf of myself and Uddhav ji,” Fadnavis said.

“We are going to win... Mahayuti is going to win,” Uddhav said.

Except for this assertion, which came in the presence of state BJP president and revenue minister Chandrakant Patil and public works minister and Thane district guardian minister, Eknath Shinde, both leaders did not dwell further on the topic.

The two saffron alliance partners have not yet agreed on a seat-sharing formula, resulting in anguish among smaller allies like Ramdas Athawale-led RPI(A) and Mahadev Jankar’s Rashtriya Samaj Paksha.

Besides, the impending entry of former chief minister Narayan Rane, a long-time rival of Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, also seems to be a bone of contention between the two allies.

Rane is all set to merge the Maharashtra Sawbhiman Paksha (MSP) with the BJP.

When it comes to seat-sharing, the two partners have reportedly kept aside 18 of the 188 seats for smaller allies, but they are yet to agree on a 50:50 formula for the rest of the 270 seats.

While the Sena is refusing to settle below 135 seats, the BJP is not ready to concede more than 125. In the outgoing Assembly, BJP had won 122 seats and the Shiv Sena 63.

The BJP is insisting on retaining all the winning seats of both parties and then the dividing the rest equally.