Family of 18-year-old Mumbai murder victim accuses hostel authorities of negligence; demand autopsy report

A couple of days after an 18-year-old girl was brutally raped and murdered and the suspect too allegedly died by suicide, the Akola-based family of the victim on Thursday demanded action against the girl's hostel authorities and sought the post-mortem report.

The victim was allegedly raped and murdered at the Savitridevi Phule Mahila Chhatralaya, a state government-run facility located near the Police Gymkhana on Marine Drive.

She was was a student at an institute in Mumbai's Bandra.

The alleged 33-year-old suspect, Om Prakash Kanojia, who was a security guard and laundryman, was later found dead on the railway tracks between Marine Lines station and Churchgate.

A married man, Kanojia used to live in Colaba - and his death is a case of alleged suicide.

Read | Mumbai college student found murdered in hostel room

"She was our only daughter…give us the post mortem report so that we can know what happened to her,” the victim’s father told mediapersons as he broke down.

“Around a fortnight ago, my daughter had complained of the harassment…action should have been taken then and there...but what made the hostel warden and staff not take any action?,” he asked.

“She was staying alone in the fourth floor room,” the father further added.

The victim's family said that the conditions were pathetic at the hostel owned by the Higher and Technical Education department.

The victim had completed taking her exams on June 5 and was scheduled to travel to her hometown on June 8.

The 225-room hostel where the tragedy took place can accommodate 450 women.

As of now, only 35-40 students are staying there as most have travelled back to their homes after the exams.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra State Commission for Women Chairperson Rupali Chankankar has sought a report from the Mumbai Police.