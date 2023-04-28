Farmers’ three-day foot march called off in Maharashtra

The farmers’ three-day foot march in Ahmednagar district concluded on Thursday after the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government dispatched three ministers to meet with the farmers’ leaders.

The march was led by the All India Kisan Sabha and was sponsored by a number of other organisations, groups, and individuals.

The march was planned from Akole to Loni, and it began on Wednesday morning.

Over 15,000 farmers from 19 districts, including a large number of women and youth, had camped at Dhandarfal village in Sangamner tehsil at night.

Three ministers, including Revenue and Dairy Development Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Tribal Development Minister Vijaykumar Gavit, and Labour Minister Suresh Khade, held talks with the AIKS delegation that was led by Dr Ashok Dhawale, Dr Ajit Nawale, Umesh Deshmukh, Kisan Gujar and all state office-bearers, Dr D L Karad of CITU, and leaders from Ahmednagar.

“The talks lasted three hours, and all three ministers conceded most of the major demands of the AIKS. As per the insistence of the AIKS, it was agreed that the written minutes of the April 25 and April 27 talks with the government will be given very soon, and all three ministers will come to Dhandarfal village, address the marchers, and publicly declare which demands they have conceded,” Dhawale said.

Accordingly, a huge and victorious public meeting was held in the evening, which was presided over by Dr Dhawale, and was addressed by AIKS Joint Secretary Badal Saroj, Dr Ajit Nawale, and by all three ministers.

AIKS leaders stressed that this victory was achieved only through sustained struggle, and underlined the need to strengthen the AIKS manifold.

The march was then declared to be suspended amidst resounding slogans. Thousands of farmers went back to their districts with a great sense of victory and achievement.