FIR against unidentified men for beating up ‘Santa Claus’ in Gujarat

Three days after two men dressed as Santa Clause were beaten up during a carnival, the Ahmedabad police registered an FIR against 5 unidentified people.

The police said although the victims dressed up as Santa Claus were yet to be identified, the FIR was registered out of the necessity to maintain law and order. Sub-inspector C B Goswami, who works in the surveillance squad of the local police, filed a complaint on Monday. According to the complaint, the incident took place on December 30 near the geological garden during Kankaria Carnival at Kankaria Lake in Maninagar.

The Maninagar police registered the FIR for voluntarily causing hurt, uttering abusive words and illegal assembly.

Videos of a group of men beating up two men dressed as Santa Claus while hurling abuse were widely circulated. The VHP leaders had claimed that the man in the dress was “promoting Christianity.”