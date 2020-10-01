Fire at chemical unit in Pune; none hurt

  Oct 01 2020
A major fire broke out at a chemical solvent manufacturing unit in Maharashtra's Pune district in the wee hours of Thursday, a fire brigade official said.

No casualty was reported as the plant, located in Kurkumbh industrial area on Pune-Solapur Road, was closed at the time of the incident, he said.

 

"The fire erupted around 1.30 am. Drums containing mixed solvent were kept at the plant and after the blaze they started exploding," the official said.

Water tankers were rushed to the spot and blaze was doused after a few hours, he said.

"No one was injured in the incident. Cooling operation is currently going on," the official said.

