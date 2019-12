A fire broke out at a residential building in Mumbai's Vile Parle on Sunday evening. The fire is confined to the 7th and 8th floor and rescue operations are underway, according to ANI.

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at Labh Shrivalli building in Vile Parle West, Mumbai. Fire confined to 7th & 8th floor of the building. Firefighting & rescue operations underway. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/7RmkHHjSk0 — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2019

Developing story. More details awaited.