Fire erupts in vehicle showroom in Nashik; none hurt

Fire erupts in vehicle showroom in Nashik; none hurt

As many as seven fire tenders were pressed into service and the flames have been doused, the official said

PTI
PTI, Nashik,
  • Oct 23 2020, 00:40 ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2020, 00:40 ist
Representative image/Credit: Pixabay Image

A fire broke out in a vehicle showroom in the city on late Thursday evening, but no casualty was reported, a police official said.

According to the official, the fire broke out in Jitendra Motors auto major Mahindra & Mahindra's showroom - in the Pathardi Phata area at around 7.30 pm.

As per preliminary reports, the blaze started in the two-wheeler workshop which is located behind the showroom.

The exact reason behind the fire was not yet known, he said.

As many as seven fire tenders were pressed into service and the flames have been doused, the official said.

No one was hurt, but the fire may have caused losses worth crores, he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Nashik
Maharashtra
Fire Accident

What's Brewing

Donald Trump walks out of major CBS interview

Donald Trump walks out of major CBS interview

How to practice a skill more scientifically

How to practice a skill more scientifically

Temple pond safe haven for crocodile since 70 yrs

Temple pond safe haven for crocodile since 70 yrs

Himalayas poised for a series of big earthquakes?

Himalayas poised for a series of big earthquakes?

Risk of catching Covid-19 on flights low, not zero: WHO

Risk of catching Covid-19 on flights low, not zero: WHO

 