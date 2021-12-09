Fire in Maharashtra SHG unit, leaves 60 tribal women jobless

Maha: Fire in SHG unit, leaves 60 tribal women jobless

PTI
PTI, Palghar,
  • Dec 09 2021, 19:05 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2021, 19:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A fire that gutted a unit run by a women's self help group (SHG) in Wada in Maharashtra's Palghar district two days ago has left the tribal workforce there jobless, an official said on Thursday.

Though no one was injured in the fire, the unit, which housed sewing machines as well as stocks of finished products, was destroyed completely, Wada tehsildar Uddhav Kadam told PTI.

The unit, which was operated by Om Gagangiri Maharaj Ashirwadit Trust, had tribal women as its workforce and the goods destroyed comprised a big order for Christmas, a SHG functionary said.

She said the unit, which was seven to eight years old, produced materials from waste as well carpets and gift items.

"More than 60 tribal women are now jobless. However, compensation from the government is reserved for damage caused by natural calamity and not an incident like this," Kadam said.

