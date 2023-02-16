Former U-19 captain Prithvi Shaw, friend assaulted in Mumbai for refusing to take selfie with fan

Prithvi Shaw attacked in Mumbai for refusing selfie

An FIR has been filed against eight persons after the alleged attack on the cricketer when the latter refused for a selfie

DH Web Desk
  • Feb 16 2023, 16:42 ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2023, 16:47 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Cricketer Prithvi Shaw and his friend were assaulted by eight people in Mumbai, on Thursday.

An FIR has been filed against eight persons after the alleged attack on the cricketer when the latter refused to take a selfie with a fan.

The accused have also been charged for breaking the windshield of Shaw's car and demanding Rs 50,000 threatening to file a fake police case.

Prithvi Shaw led the U-19 Indian side to victory in the 2018 edition of the U-19 World Cup.

More to follow...

 

