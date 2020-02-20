Four 5-star hotels in Mumbai get threat mail from 'Lashkar-e-Taiba'; security beefed up

Four high-end hotels in Mumbai on Wednesday received threat e-mails, with its sender claiming to be a member of the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a police official said.

Hotel Leela, Hotel Princess, Hotel Park and Hotel Ramada Inn received the threat mails, following which they were thoroughly checked. However, nothing suspicious was found during the check, the official said.

"After the police were told about the threat mails, security was beefed up at these hotels. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) checked the hotels, but nothing suspicious was found in them," the official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operation) Pranay Ashok said, "The anti-sabotage check of these hotels was conducted in the presence of the local police. But nothing suspicious was found there."