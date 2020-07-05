Goa councillor dies of coronavirus infection

Goa councillor dies of coronavirus infection

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Jul 05 2020, 10:33 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2020, 10:44 ist
Representative image/istock

A 72-year-old councillor of the Mormugao Municipal Council in Goa died due to Covid-19 in the wee hours on Sunday, a state health department official said.

Pascoal D'Souza, who did not belong to any political party, tested positive for coronavirus last month following which he was admitted to Margao-based ESI Hospital, a specially designated facility for Covid-19 patients.

He succumbed to the viral infection on Sunday, the official said.

D'Souza represented a ward in Mangor Hill area, which has been declared as a containment zone after more than 200 people there tested positive for coronavirus.

The municipal council elections in Goa are not fought on party lines.

With the councillor's death, the overall toll in the coastal state has reached seven.

Till Saturday, the state reported 1,684 Covid-19 cases.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Goa
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

China makes new territorial claim in Bhutan

China makes new territorial claim in Bhutan

WHO halts HCQ, HIV drugs in Covid-19 trials

WHO halts HCQ, HIV drugs in Covid-19 trials

No end to conflict as humans, elephants fight for space

No end to conflict as humans, elephants fight for space

What is Nepometer and how it might change Bollywood?

What is Nepometer and how it might change Bollywood?

 