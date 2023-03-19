Godrej Memorial Hospital forays into genomics

In a significant step, the Godrej Memorial Hospital, a multi-specialty healthcare centre and a beneficiary of the Pirojsha Godrej Foundation, has introduced India’s first comprehensive genome testing that identifies an individual’s predisposition to over 150 conditions and genetic traits.

The hospital has partnered with HaystackAnalytics, a HealthTech company based out of Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay, to launch the Health Genometer Smart Plan, a consumer-centric wellness solution developed on a fully automated AI-based bioinformatics platform.

The preventive healthcare solution will provide a 360-degree view of individuals’ high-risk medical conditions by analyzing present and future health risks through pathological and genomic tests, according to a press statement released in Mumbai.

The Health Genometer Smart Plan is the first-of-its-kind preventive healthcare genome test that helps analyse the whole exome, encompassing over 7000 genes, to understand the underlying disease predispositions. The test goes beyond screening health risks to covering 48 diagnostic medical conditions such as cancer, diabetes, as well as other cardiovascular diseases which are actionable and identifies sensitivities and traits to enable holistic recommendations. It also provides over 50 diet and physical health-related characteristics.

Lt Col LC Verma, CEO Godrej Memorial Hospital: “With India having the largest young population in the world, innovations in healthcare are key in keeping them healthy so they may productively contribute to the growth of the economy. The comprehensive genome screening test which is a collaboration between Godrej Memorial Hospital and HaystackAnalytics has made preventive healthcare affordable and will enable more people to have an early diagnosis and rapid course of treatment, thus safeguarding the nation’s health.”

Dr Anirvan Chatterjee, CEO HaystackAnalytics said: “The human genome is a blueprint for life, and DNA sequencing is the key to unearthing these insights. Godrej Memorial Hospital has made a pivotal

contribution to the field of health care with its state-of-the-art infrastructure and has been actively involved in medical research and innovation. We are certain that through this collaboration we will

be able to reach a large audience and successfully spread the message of preventive healthcare in the country.”

Almost two-thirds of Indians, majorly in the age group of 25-60 years, suffer from non-communicable diseases like cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), obesity, diabetes affecting the most productive years of their life. Genome sequencing – once in a lifetime - can help predict the risk propensity towards cancers, hereditary metabolic disorders and nutritional deficiency diseases and is a breakthrough for preventive healthcare. This technology will play a significant role in revolutionizing personalized medicine and pave the way for future advancements in the healthcare field.

The cost of the test is Rs 24, 990 and as an inaugural offer in run-up to World Health Day, it is capped at Rs 19,990, the release said.