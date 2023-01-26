Guard of honour presented at Goa's Nanus Fort to mark 1852 revolt against Portuguese

A guard of honour was presented for the first time at the historic Nanus Fort in Sattari taluka in North Goa district on the occasion of Republic Day on Thursday to commemorate a major revolt against the Portuguese rule that took place in 1852.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who attended the event, said guard of honour at the fort will now be a part of the state government's official functions on Republic Day every year.

Talking to reporters at Sattari, Sawant said the 1852 revolt led by freedom fighter Deepaji Rane will forever be etched in the annals of the coastal state's history. Rane had valiantly fought the Portuguese and resisted their attempt to take over Sattari.

The Portuguese-controlled Nanus Fort was captured on January 26, 1852, and that is why the state government has decided to present a guard of honour at the historic structure on this day every year, said the CM. Goa was liberated from the Portuguese rule on December 19, 1961.

“The events of 1852 and Deepaji Rane should be remembered forever,” he said. The chief minister said the government wants to restore the fort, now in ruins, to its past glory. “I appeal to locals to help us in acquiring land for construction of a road to this fort. The Archaeological Survey of India or the State Archives and the Archaeology department will be requested to take up the restoration of the fort,” Sawant said.