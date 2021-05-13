Gujarat breathes sigh of relief as Covid-19 subsides, but worries remain

The long queues of ambulances have disappeared and the chaos outside hospitals for security beds and oxygen in cities have thinned over the past one week with official figures of daily caseload of coronavirus and fatalities showing a downward trend. In the rural parts of the state, the line of patients lying on colts with glucose dripping out in the open has found a roof in Covid care centres with bare minimum facilities.

However, with dismal testing in rural areas, the scale of virus spread is anybody's guess.

On April 30, the state reported its highest daily count of positive cases with 14,605 and 180 deaths, the same figures on May 12 were 11,017 and 102 respectively. Along with dip in the daily cases and fatalities, the number of testing has also gone down sharply. On April 23, the state had conducted a total of 1.89 lakh tests which fell down to 1.60 lakh on April 30 and 1.43 lakh on May 12 evening. As on today, the number of active cases in the state stood at 1.27 lakh, of which 804 were on ventilators, while 8,131 patients had succumbed to the virus.

"Overall, the situation has stabilised and cases are dwindling. There are various indicators suggesting this trend such as calls to 108 (ambulance service) 104 (helpline service) dropping, consumption of oxygen stabilising, bed vacancies increasing from on an average 96 to 97 percent occupancies. We are not focussing on rural areas where suspected cases are required to be isolated and treated," principal secretary, health, Jayanti Ravi told DH.

Until a week ago, the Vijay Rupani government was pleading with the central government for increasing the oxygen allocation from 975 metric ton to 1190 metric ton which, despite repeated attempts, was not increased. Due to decrease in the cases, the demand of oxygen is said to have been stabilised and bed occupancies have also increased.

What is worrying the state government is rising cases in rural areas such as Amreli, Dahod, Panchmahals, Kheda, Mahisagar among others. The test positivity rate in these districts were recorded nearly 10% which is worrying the health officials. Officials said that a few weeks ago, the rate was hovering over 20 % in many districts which has come down.

When asked about the lack of testing facilities in the villages, Ravi said, "What treatment do we get in cases of positive results- we isolate, give paracetamol in mild cases or get hospitalised in case of emergency. That's why we are not focussing on testing but finding the suspected cases and putting them in isolation centres to break the chain." On Thursday, the government announced that under "Maru Gam, Corona Mukt Gam (my village, Covid-19 village)" over 15,000 Covid care centres have been set up in as many as 14,000 gram panchayats to isolate suspected cases.

However, the Covid care centres, due to lack of facilities and fear among the villagers, are not a popular option. "Earlier, there used to be patients with oxygen and glucose drip lying on colts under a tree or makeshift arrangements. Now, they have been shifted to schools, with barely any facilities, turned into isolation centres," said Vijay Bhunesha, a social worker in Deesa, Banaskantha, who has been helping such patients.

In Panchmahals district, central Gujarat, two incidents exposed the state government's claim of effectiveness of isolation facilities. In one, fake patients were brought from other places to the isolation centre at Morva Hadaf before the visit of the BJP minister. In the second instance in Dahod district, five suspected patients were shown under isolation during a visit by a sub-divisional magistrate. After the visit, the centre was found locked.

Despite repeated attempts, health minister Nitin Patel didn't respond to calls.