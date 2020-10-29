Gujarat: Case against two ED officers who allegedly conspired to steal seized vehicles transferred to CID

Barely ten days after Surat district police registered an FIR against five persons including two officers of Enforcement Directorate (ED) allegedly for stealing and selling six trailers worth over Rs4 crore, which had been attached by ED in a money laundering case, the state government on Friday transferred the case to CID (crime) for investigation.

On October 19, the Surat rural police had registered an FIR against two ED officers including IRS officer of 2010 batch Pravin Solunke and his junior identified only as Bheraram, who is said to be working as Assistant Enforcement Officer. Three other accused identified as Santosh Singh, Afsar Khan and Punaji Sawekar have already been arrested and currently in judicial custody. They have been booked for conspiracy, theft, among other charges.

"The case has been transferred to CID (crime) for investigation as it involves multiple agencies. CID is equipped to handle such cases," Director General of Police Ashish Bhatia told DH while confirming the development.

The case came to light on October 16, when a team of Surat rural police seized six trailers at a toll plaza. The police are said to have stopped them on suspicion and later the drivers failed to produce proper documents. The drivers and cleaners informed police that they were employed by a firm identified as Mahadev Roadlines and they picked up the trailers from a parking yard. The trailers were supposed to be delivered to one Sanjay Jaiswal in neighbouring Nashik in Maharashtra. Jaiswal is suspected to the buyer of the trailers.