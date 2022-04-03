Gujarat cop caught on CCTV camera slapping child several times in marketplace, suspended

A policeman was suspended after a CCTV camera caught him slapping a 13-year-old child several times in a marketplace in Vadodara city in Gujarat, an official said on Sunday.
The incident took place at Nandesari market at around 8:45 pm on Saturday and the personnel has been identified as Shaktisinh Pvra attached to Chhani police station, a control room official said.
"Pavra had gone to another police station in the city on his official vehicle and was returning when he noticed the child muttering something at him while crossing the road.
He got down, slapped the child several times and also twisted his arm, all of which got captured by a CCTV camera in the vicinity," the official said.
Following a complaint and inquiry, the Deputy Commissioner of Police of Zone I suspended him for misconduct, the official added.
