Gujarat: Ex CM, nearly 70k netizens demand consuming liquor be decriminalised

While nearly 67,000 people have already signed an online petition on wetgujarat2021.com demanding lifting of anti liquor law in the state, former Gujarat Chief Minister Shankarsinh Vaghela, too, has come out in open supporting end of the law that penalizes consuming or selling alcohol in the state. He has said that "liquor is so freely available across the state that continuing with prohibition policy is nothing but an illusion which is being carried in the name of Gandhi (Mahatma)."

Incidentally, the debate rises in wake of Gujarat completing 60 years of statehood as well as prohibition policy which has been part of it ever since it was carved out of State of Bombay on May 1, 1960. Although over the last decade, the state government eased liquor policy by giving permits to tourists and increased liquor shops to over 60, it also brought stringent law that can jail a tippler upto ten years for violation.

"The central government allowed people to buy liquor to fight coronavirus last week, therefore, I am asking the Gujarat government that why it is depriving Gujaratis of such benefits," Vaghela told DH. He said that "The government should not interfere in what people want to eat and drink. Liquor is banned in the name of Gandhiji but only on paper. It is found everywhere in the state," Vaghela said.

"What is happening in Gujarat in Gandhi's name is a big lie. It is an illusion which should be broken and people who want to drink should be allowed to do so freely," he said while adding that "everyone should have the rights to buy and drink liquor after the age of 21."

Fondly called as "Bapu", Vaghela also rubbished the claims that due to prohibition Gujarat is peaceful. "There is no rationality behind this argument. Look at Goa or Mumbai and compared the crime rate with Gujarat. The government should adopt a scientific approach and reconsider the policy."

He also also cited instances in which large number of people died due to drinking spurious liquor in the state. "Because of the prohibition, people get adulterated alcohol despite paying higher price. They go to Abu (Mount Abu) in Rajasthan, Goa and Daman (union territory) only to drink. And, there is so much of liquor that is being smuggled from Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh into Gujarat."

Vaghela also alleged in his official statement that "money earned from bootlegging circulates among bootleggers, administration and ministers which is wrong. If prohibition goes, the money will come to government's coffer that can be utilised for public education and free medical services."

Meanwhile, the online petition on wetgujarat2021.com, which has been signed by 66,977 people by Saturday evening, has demanded to "Allow every adult (21 years) to purchase alcohol from shops that currently sell alcohol to only permit holders. Consumption of alcohol in private be decriminalized and allow entertainment related businesses just like any other state to thrive unhindered."