Gujarat: Fake notes of over Rs 7 lakh face value recovered, 2 held

Fake currency notes of Rs 7.68 lakh face value were recovered and two persons were arrested in this connection at Palanpur in Banaskantha district of Gujarat, a police official said on Saturday.

The duo was arrested late on Friday night based on a tip-off, the official said.

"Palanpur's Special Operations Group (SOG) team arrested two persons and recovered 384 fake currency notes of Rs 2,000 denomination from them," he said.

The accused- Hamir Patel and Rama Patel- were passing through Palanpur on their way to Deesa in two separate four- wheelers. After being tipped off, the police arrested them from Charotar village, around 10 kms from Palanpur, an SOG official said.

A bag full of fake notes as recovered from one of the vehicles, he added.

The duo has been booked under section IPC section489 (using as genuine forged or counterfeit currency notes)., the official said.